Yesterday's follow-through selloff to a 2-month low of 1.1893 following Wed's surprise hawkish tilt by the Fed suggests recent decline would pressure price towards next chart objective at 1.1868, oversold condition should prevent further steep decline. Only a daily close above New York high at 1.1950 signals temporary low is made and risks stronger retracement to 1.2000/05 before prospect of another fall next week. Data to be released on Friday : Japan nationwide core CPI, nationwide CPI, Bank of Japan interest rate decision . Germany producer prices, UK retail sales, retail sales ex-fuel, EU current account. Canada new housing price index.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.