Yesterday's follow-through selloff to a 2-month low of 1.1893 following Wed's surprise hawkish tilt by the Fed suggests recent decline would pressure price towards next chart objective at 1.1868,
oversold condition should prevent further steep decline.
Only a daily close above New York high at 1.1950 signals temporary low is made and risks stronger retracement to 1.2000/05 before prospect of another fall next week.
Data to be released on Friday :
Japan nationwide core CPI, nationwide CPI, Bank of Japan interest rate decision.
Germany producer prices, UK retail sales, retail sales ex-fuel, EU current account.
Canada new housing price index.
EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.1900 as US dollar bulls take a breather
EUR/USD attempts a bounce above 1.1900, recovering from two-month lows amid a light docket. US dollar steps back on the way to the highest weekly gains since September 2020. US Treasury yields seesaw amid declining inflation expectations, stimulus hopes.
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.3900 on Brexit relief, UK Retail Sales eyed
GBP/USD bounces off six-week low to snap three-day downtrend. UK Chancellor Sunak rejects extra fiscal helps on delayed unlock. British Retail Sales for May, risk headlines become the key amid a light calendar elsewhere.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.