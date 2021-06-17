EUR/USD - 1.1998 Euro's selloff in post-FOMC New York session below previous June's 1.2093 low on Wednesday to a 5-week trough of 1.1985 today following Fed's hawkish tilt suggests recent rise from 2021 bottom at 1.1705 has ended at 1.2266 (May) and downside bias remains for further weakness after consolidation, oversold condition may keep euro above 1.1919 (61.8% r of 1.1705-1.2266). On the upside, only a daily close above 1.2052 dampens bearishness and may risk gain twd 1.2093 before prospect of another fall. Data to be released on Thursday : New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, GDP, China house price index, Australia employment change, unemployment rate. Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, SNB interest rate decision , Italy trade balance, EU construction output, HICP, core HICP. Canada ADP employment change, and U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, leading index change.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.