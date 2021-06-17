EUR/USD - 1.1998
Euro's selloff in post-FOMC New York session below previous June's 1.2093 low on Wednesday to a 5-week trough of 1.1985 today following Fed's hawkish tilt suggests recent rise from 2021 bottom at 1.1705 has ended at 1.2266 (May) and downside bias remains for further weakness after consolidation, oversold condition may keep euro above 1.1919 (61.8% r of 1.1705-1.2266).
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.2052 dampens bearishness and may risk gain twd 1.2093 before prospect of another fall.
Data to be released on Thursday :
New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, GDP, China house price index, Australia employment change, unemployment rate.
Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, SNB interest rate decision, Italy trade balance, EU construction output, HICP, core HICP.
Canada ADP employment change, and U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, leading index change.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Directs 200-DMA breakdown towards 1.1950
EUR/USD bears take a breather with mild losses around 1.1990, following the heaviest slump since March 2020. The quote remains below 200-day SMA (DMA) amid a downbeat Momentum line, suggesting further declines.
GBP/USD: Bears keep controls on the way to 1.3935
GBP/USD remains pressured around six-week low, stays under the key 1.4010-4000 area. Further losses envisioned on support break, bearish MACD. 100-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of one-year-old rising trend line.
Shiba Inu Coinbase listing predicts higher prices, but not yet
Shiba Inu price had been locked in a frustrating consolidation before the brief sweep below the May 19 low on June 11, clearing the weak holders and pockets of anxiety. The rebound gained traction on the Coinbase announcement.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.