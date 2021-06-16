EUR/USD - 1.2124
Although euro's retreat from 1.2148 to 1.2102 yesterday suggests correction from Friday's near 4-week trough at 1.2093 has possibly ended, subsequent rebound is likely to bring sideways ahead of key FOMC announcement later today.
Below 1.2093 would extend recent decline to next chart objective at 1.2052 whilst a daily close above 1.2148 (Fed's dovish hold perhaps) shifts risk to upside for stronger retracement towards 1.2194, break, 1.2218.
Data to be released on Wednesday :
New Zealand current account, Japan machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia Westpac leading index, China industrial output, retail sales.
UK core CPI, CPI, RPI, core RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output prices, DCLG house price index, EU labour costs, U.S. MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, import prices, export prices, Fed interest rate decision, and Canada CPI, core CPI, wholesale trade.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed
EUR/USD is riding the trendline support towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bearish impulse. The US dollar will be in focus over the next few sessions due to the Federal Reserve. Traders will be hoping for a catalyst to shake forex out of its lull.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD remains tight-lipped around the monthly low below 1.4100 ahead of the UK inflation data. The mixed sentiment concerning the UK unlock and fears of further delay in covid vaccinations undermine the pound. FOMC in focus.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
FOMC Preview: Taper talk and impact on dollar
The outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement could set the stage for how the U.S. dollar and currencies trade over the next month. With that in mind, the greenback maintained its bid ahead of rate decision.