Although euro's retreat from 1.2148 to 1.2102 yesterday suggests correction from Friday's near 4-week trough at 1.2093 has possibly ended, subsequent rebound is likely to bring sideways ahead of key FOMC announcement later today. Below 1.2093 would extend recent decline to next chart objective at 1.2052 whilst a daily close above 1.2148 (Fed's dovish hold perhaps) shifts risk to upside for stronger retracement towards 1.2194, break, 1.2218. Data to be released on Wednesday : New Zealand current account, Japan machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia Westpac leading index, China industrial output, retail sales. UK core CPI, CPI, RPI, core RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output prices, DCLG house price index, EU labour costs, U.S. MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, import prices, export prices, Fed interest rate decision , and Canada CPI, core CPI, wholesale trade.

