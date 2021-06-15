EUR/USD - 1.2118
Although euro's rebound from 1.2095 (Europe) to 1.2130 in New York yesterday suggests recent decline has made a temporary low at Friday's 4-week trough at 1.2093, as long as 1.2144 (previous sup, now res) holds, bearishness remains for subsequent weakness, 'loss of momentum' should keep price above 1.2052.
Only a daily close above 1.2093 may risk stronger retracement towards 1.2194 before prospect of retreat later this week.
The euro area countries will release a slew of inflation data, please refer to our Economic Indicators page for details. We also have some ECB members scheduled to speak in European session.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
