EUR/USD - 1.2178
Despite yesterday's resumption of near term upmove from 1.2105 (Friday) to 1.2218 in New York due to falling U.S. yields, intra-day sharp retreat on safe-haven usd's buying in reaction to weakness in U.S. equities suggests temporary top is made and consolidation with downside bias is seen ahead of key ECB monetary policy announcement and then release of U.S. inflation data.
Above 1.2218 would signal correction from May's 1.2266 peak has ended and gain towards there would follow whilst a daily close below 1.2145 would shift risk to downside for weakness towards 1.2105.
Data to be released on Thursday :
Australia consumer inflation expectations, Japan corporate goods price index.
UK RICS housing price balance, France non-farm payrolls, industrial output, Italy industrial output, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate.
U.S. core CPI, CPI, real weekly earnings, initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Federal budget.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bullish flag around 1.2200, focus on ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2180-75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.2218. The pullback prints a bullish flag pattern the daily (1D) play.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid Brexit doldrums ahead of Biden-Johnson talks
GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend amid anxious markets. UK’s Frost conveyed no progress over Northern Ireland talks with EU’s Sefcovic. BOE’s Haldane, Brexit headlines and US CPI become crucial catalysts to watch.
Gold challenging key support ahead of US inflation, ECB
Gold price is extending weakness into the third straight day on Thursday, testing the critical 21-DMA at 1883 support ahead of the all-important US inflation and ECB policy decision.
Polygon steadies for a 70% rally
MATIC is resisting the notable Bitcoin price strength today. MATIC price tests 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as pullback proceeds in an orderly tone. Volume levels during the pullback do not reveal a mass exodus from the digital asset.
Big day ahead of Euro: What to expect from ECB?
Euro has a big day ahead with a monetary policy announcement and U.S. inflation report on the calendar. Between these two events, the European Central Bank meeting is generally more market moving but the U.S. dollar shot higher at the equity open.