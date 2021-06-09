Despite yesterday's sideways move following early rally from last Friday's near 3-week trough at 1.2105 to 1.2201 (Monday), as this move signals correction from May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has possibly ended, a daily close above 1.2201 would encourage for gain towards 1.2266 later this week. Only a firm break of 1.2145 aborts bullish outlook and may risk re-test of 1.2105. Data to be released on Wednesday : New Zealand manufacturing sales, Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI, Japan machine tool orders. Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account. Canada leading index, Bank of Canada interest rate decision, and U.S. MBA mortgage applications, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales.

