Euro's rally from 1.2105 to 1.2185 on Friday, then yesterday's gain to 1.2201 (New York) strongly suggests early correction from May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has ended, intra-day retreat would bring consolidation before prospect of further gain, however, loss of upward momentum would cap price below last week's high at 1.2254. On the downside, only a daily close below Mon's 1.2145 low aborts bullish view and may risk weakness towards 1.2105. Data to be released on Tuesday : Japan current account, trade balance, GDP deflator, GDP, Economy Watchers outlook , Economy Watchers current, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence. UK BRC retail sales, Germany industrial output, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, EU employment change, GDP, ZEW survey expectations. Canada leading index, trade balance, exports, imports, and U.S. trade balance, redbook, JOLTS job openings.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.