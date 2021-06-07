Despite resumption of recent erratic fall from May's high at 1.2266 to a near 3-week low at 1.2105 (Europe) on Friday, intra-day jump to 1.2185 after U.S. payrolls missed market forecast strongly suggests pullback has ended and consolidation with upside bias is seen, above 1.2208/18 res area would encourage for gain towards 1.2266 later this week. Only a daily close below 1.2133 aborts bullish view and risks re-test of 1.2105, however, 'loss of downward momentum' should keep price above 1.2052. Thee only economic data due out today is Germany's industrial oders. We also have ECB members Holzmann n Jochnick scheduled to speak at 08:00GMT n 12:30GMT respectively.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.