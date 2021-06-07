EUR/USD - 1.4171
Despite resumption of recent erratic fall from May's high at 1.2266 to a near 3-week low at 1.2105 (Europe) on Friday, intra-day jump to 1.2185 after U.S. payrolls missed market forecast strongly suggests pullback has ended and consolidation with upside bias is seen, above 1.2208/18 res area would encourage for gain towards 1.2266 later this week.
Only a daily close below 1.2133 aborts bullish view and risks re-test of 1.2105, however, 'loss of downward momentum' should keep price above 1.2052.
Thee only economic data due out today is Germany's industrial oders. We also have ECB members Holzmann n Jochnick scheduled to speak at 08:00GMT n 12:30GMT respectively.
