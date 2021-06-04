EUR/USD - 1.2123
Euro's intra-day selloff in New York session Thur on the back of jump in U.S. yields after robust U.S. ADP payrolls and then break of last week's 1.2133 low to 1.2119 confirms decline from May's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has once again resumed, oversold condition is expected to keep price above 1.2052 sup and bring recovery later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.2165 (Wed low, now res) signals 1st leg of correction is over and may risk stronger gain to 1.2208/18.
Data to be released on Friday :
Japan all household spending, UK Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales.
U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, durables ex-defense, durable goods, durables ex-transport, factory orders.
Canada employment change, unemployment rate, labor productivity rate, Ivey PMI.
EUR/USD: Stays on the way to mid 1.2000s
EUR/USD stabilizes after the heaviest drop in five weeks. The currency major pair dropped the most since April’s end the previous day, not to forget breaking an ascending support line from March 31, amid broad US dollar strength.
GBP/USD: Poised for further losses towards 1.4000
GBP/USD remains subdued around 1.4100 amid Friday’s quiet Asian session. The Cable dropped the most since May 19 the previous day while conquering 21-day and an ascending support line, now resistance, from May 13.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Markets wary of a booming service sector ahead of US payrolls: It all comes down to the Fed
Traders were reluctant to take the excellent service sector report to the bank on Thursday, preferring to wait until Nonfarm Payrolls delivers its verdict on the US economy in May. Employment Index falls despite surging business activity.