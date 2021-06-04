EUR/USD - 1.2123 Euro's intra-day selloff in New York session Thur on the back of jump in U.S. yields after robust U.S. ADP payrolls and then break of last week's 1.2133 low to 1.2119 confirms decline from May's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has once again resumed, oversold condition is expected to keep price above 1.2052 sup and bring recovery later. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.2165 (Wed low, now res) signals 1st leg of correction is over and may risk stronger gain to 1.2208/18. Data to be released on Friday : Japan all household spending, UK Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales. U.S. non-farm payrolls , private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, durables ex-defense, durable goods, durables ex-transport, factory orders. Canada employment change, unemployment rate, labor productivity rate, Ivey PMI.

