Although euro's decline from 1.2254 (Tuesday) to 1.2165 yesterday suggests further choppy trading below May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 would continue, subsequent rebound due to falling U.S. yields signals volatile swings inside recent 1.2266-1.2133 range would be seen before a possible breakout occurs after Friday's release of key U.S. jobs data. As long as 1.2254 holds, downside bias remains but only below 1.2165 would head back towards 1.2133 whilst above 1.2254 risks re-test of 1.2266, break extends recent upmove to 1.2290/00 later. Data to be released on Thursday : Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, retail sales, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan services PMI, China Caixin services PMI. Germany market holiday, Markit services PMI, Swiss market holiday, Italy Markit services PMI, France Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, UK Markit services PMI. U.S. ADP employment change, initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, Markit services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI.

