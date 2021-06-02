EUR/USD - 1.2222 Despite euro's strong rise from last week's low of 1.2133 (Friday) to 1.2254 in New York morning yesterday, subsequent retreat to 1.2212 due to broad-based rebound in the greenback suggests further volatile trading below May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 would continue with downside bias, below 1.2204 would add credence to this view but 1.2133 should remain intact. Only above 1.2254 aborts bearish view and risks re-test of 1.2266, however, loss of upward momentum would cap price below 1.2300 today and yield correction. Data to be released on Wednesday : New Zealand terms of trade, import prices, export prices. UK BRC shop price index , Australia GDP, Italy market holiday, Germany retail sales, France budget balance, EU producer prices. U.S. MBA mortgage applications, redbook, and Canada building permits.

