Although euro's strong rebound from 1.2133 (Friday) to 1.2231 yesterday suggests 1st leg of correction from May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has ended, near term overbought condition would prevent strong gain and yield retreat, below 1.2184 needed to head back towards 1.2231. Only above 1.2266 extends recent upmove to 1.2280/90 before prospect of a correction later this week. Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details of a slew of eco. data. Pay attention to German n EU's mfg PMIs, if actual readings come in stronger than street forecast, the euro will head north.

