EUR/USD - 1.2228
Although euro's strong rebound from 1.2133 (Friday) to 1.2231 yesterday suggests 1st leg of correction from May's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 has ended, near term overbought condition would prevent strong gain and yield retreat, below 1.2184 needed to head back towards 1.2231.
Only above 1.2266 extends recent upmove to 1.2280/90 before prospect of a correction later this week.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details of a slew of eco. data.
Pay attention to German n EU's mfg PMIs, if actual readings come in stronger than street forecast, the euro will head north.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pierces weekly hurdle above 1.2200 on inverse H&S confirmation
EUR/USD stays on the bids after confirming a bullish chart pattern on 1H. The currency major pair’s 200-HMA breakout confirmed inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) bullish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play the previous day.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff
GBP/USD extends the upward trajectory towards the fresh high in over three years while taking the bids around 1.4248, up 0.14% intraday, during early Tuesday. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood.
Stellar primed for 55% bull rally
XLM price began its uptrend as it created a higher low, setting up a bullish divergence between a crucial volume indicator. Now, a continuation of this uptrend could take Stellar to the levels seen on May 19.
The key drivers for the week ahead
At the start of a new month there are some key questions that investors need to ask themselves. Firstly, will the sell in May go away strategy work in this most unusual of years?