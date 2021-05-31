Despite euro's resumption of decline from last Tuesday's 4-1/2 month peak of 1.2266 to a near 2-week trough of 1.2133 Friday, subsequent strong bounce in New York due to broad-based usd's weakness on falling U.S. yields suggests 1st leg of correction over and 1-2 days of sideways swings are in store. Expect intra-day recovery to falter below 1.2245 and yield retreat but below 1.2133 needed to extend said fall to 1.2104/07. On the data front, we have some inflation data from the euro area countries, Italy will kick off with CPI and then we have Germany's CPI n HICP. London market is closed for Spring Bank Holiday.

