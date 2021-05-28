Euro's decline from Tuesday's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 to as low as 1.2176 (Asia) yesterday suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and subsequent sideways swings in New York would bring initial consolidation before down, a daily close below previous good sup at 1.2261 would pressure price towards 1.2127 early next week. Only above 1.2235/40 dampens daily bearish view and may risk another rise back to 1.2262/66 which should hold on 1st testing. Ahead of release of U.S. key inflation data later today, we have date dump from the euro area, pls refer to our Economic Indicator page for details n pay attention to EU's bus. cimate n eco. sentiment at 09:00GMT. ECB President Largade n Board member Panetta will participate in virtual G7 FinMin n cenbank Governors' meeting. We also have ECB's Villeroy and Enria speaking at 07:00GMT and 11:00GMT respectively

