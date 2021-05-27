=EUR/USD - 1.10171.2187
Yesterday's selloff from 1.2262 (Asia) to as low as 1.2183 due to broad-based usd's rebound in New York strongly suggests euro's recent upmove has made a temporary top at Tue's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness towards 1.2161 sup, a daily close below there would yield stronger retracement towards 1.2127.
Only above 1.2240/45 may risk re-test of 1.2266, however, 'loss of momentum' should limit gain to 1.2280/90.
Data to be released on Thursday :
Australia capital expenditure, building capex.
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, non-farm payrolls, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, trade balance.
U.S. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durable ex-defence, GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, Continuous jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada average weekly earnings.
