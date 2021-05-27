Yesterday's selloff from 1.2262 (Asia) to as low as 1.2183 due to broad-based usd's rebound in New York strongly suggests euro's recent upmove has made a temporary top at Tue's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness towards 1.2161 sup, a daily close below there would yield stronger retracement towards 1.2127. Only above 1.2240/45 may risk re-test of 1.2266, however, 'loss of momentum' should limit gain to 1.2280/90. Data to be released on Thursday : Australia capital expenditure, building capex. Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, non-farm payrolls , Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, trade balance. U.S. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durable ex-defence, GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, Continuous jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada average weekly earnings.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.