EUR/USD - 1.2249 Euro's retreat from Tue's fresh 4-1/2 month peak of 1.2266 (New York) would bring initial consolidation before prospect of marginal gain, however, loss of upward momentum is expected to cap price below daily res at 1.2309 and yield a long-overdue correction. A daily close below 1.2227 (NY low) would be first signal temporary top is made and yield weakness to 1.2087, then 1.2161/62. Data to be released on Wednesday : New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, RBNZ rate decision, Australia construction work done, Japan coincident index, leading indicator. France business climate, consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment. U.S. MBA Mortgage.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.