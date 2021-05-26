EUR/USD - 1.2249
Euro's retreat from Tue's fresh 4-1/2 month peak of 1.2266 (New York) would bring initial consolidation before prospect of marginal gain, however, loss of upward momentum is expected to cap price below daily res at 1.2309 and yield a long-overdue correction.
A daily close below 1.2227 (NY low) would be first signal temporary top is made and yield weakness to 1.2087, then 1.2161/62.
Data to be released on Wednesday :
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, RBNZ rate decision, Australia construction work done, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.
France business climate, consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment.
U.S. MBA Mortgage.
