Euro's decline from 1.2239 (Asia) to 1.2162 Fri after upbeat U.S. PMI data suggests choppy trading below Wednesday's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2245 would continuous with downside bias, a firm break of 1.2161 (reaction low) would signal a long-overdue correction of recent upmove has taken place, however, reckon 1.2104/07 would contain weakness. Only above 1.2210/15 prolongs volatile sideways swings and may risk another rise back to 1.2240/45 but loss of upward momentum should cap price at 1.2270/80. No eco. data is due out today, however, we have ECB board member McCaul speaking at a conference at 13:00GMT.

