Euro's intra-day selloff in New York morning from 1.2238 to as low as 1.2161 due to broad-based usd's rally in tandem with U.S. yields following release of Fed's minutes signals recent upmove has made a temporary top at Wednesday's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2245 and a long-awaited correction has taken place. Expect price to resume said decline after consolidation but near term oversold condition may limit weakness to 1.2104/07 and only above 1.2200/10 dampens bearishness, risks 1.2233/38. The euro area countries will release a slew of 2nd-tier eco. data (pls refer to our EI page for details). We have ECB Chief Economist Lane speaking at 08:00GMT, then ECB Preseident Lagards will speak at 12:00GMT.

