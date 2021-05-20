EUR/USD - 1.2179
Euro's intra-day selloff in New York morning from 1.2238 to as low as 1.2161 due to broad-based usd's rally in tandem with U.S. yields following release of Fed's minutes signals recent upmove has made a temporary top at Wednesday's 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2245 and a long-awaited correction has taken place.
Expect price to resume said decline after consolidation but near term oversold condition may limit weakness to 1.2104/07 and only above 1.2200/10 dampens bearishness, risks 1.2233/38.
The euro area countries will release a slew of 2nd-tier eco. data (pls refer to our EI page for details). We have ECB Chief Economist Lane speaking at 08:00GMT, then ECB Preseident Lagards will speak at 12:00GMT.
EUR/USD remains poised to regain 1.22 as USD retreats with yields
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.2200 ahead of the European open. US Treasury yields turn south drags the dollar lower. Markets search for clear direction after FOMC minutes renewed tapering concerns. ECB’s Lagarde, US data eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
Gold looks to $1890 again after FOMC minutes-led pullback
Gold price is edging higher above $1870, looking to extend its post-FOMC minutes led slide to $1863 levels. The renewed weakness in the US Treasury yields offers fresh boost to gold price. The FOMC minutes revealed that a debate on tapering the bond-buying could be on the table “at some point.”
Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally
XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. Psychologically significant $1.00 provides support for the second time in a month.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy