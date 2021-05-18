EUR/USD - 1.2155 Euro's gain to 1.2168 (Europe) on Monday suggests pullback from last Tuesday's 10-week high at 1.2181 has ended last week at 1.2052 (Thursday) and as long as 1.2104/07 holds, upside bias remains for recent upmove from 1.1705 (Mar low) to extend marginal gain, 'loss of upward momentum' should cap price well below daily pivotal res at 1.2242. Below 1.2104 signals top is made, then risk would shift to the downside for stronger retracement to 1.2072, then 1.2052 later. Data to be released on Tuesday: Japan GDP , Tertiary industry activities, New Zealand GDT price index U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy trade balance, EU employment change, trade balance, GDP. U.S. building permits, housing starts, redbook.

