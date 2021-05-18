EUR/USD - 1.2155
Euro's gain to 1.2168 (Europe) on Monday suggests pullback from last Tuesday's 10-week high at 1.2181 has ended last week at 1.2052 (Thursday) and as long as 1.2104/07 holds, upside bias remains for recent upmove from 1.1705 (Mar low) to extend marginal gain, 'loss of upward momentum' should cap price well below daily pivotal res at 1.2242.
Below 1.2104 signals top is made, then risk would shift to the downside for stronger retracement to 1.2072, then 1.2052 later.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan GDP, Tertiary industry activities, New Zealand GDT price index
U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy trade balance, EU employment change, trade balance, GDP.
U.S. building permits, housing starts, redbook.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD moves to a fresh high in pursuit of the 1.42 area
GBP/USD is on the warpath as the US dollar loses traction and support of yields. Cable has travelled between a low of 1.4125 to a high of 1.4174 while the greenback teeters near multi-month lows with Treasury yields stalling due. Bulls target the 1.42 area in a break on the daily resistance.
Ripple clears one of two hurdles, primed for 25% advance
XRP price is showing a bullish bias after its recent upswing that cleared a crucial level. Another stiff resistance level stands between Ripple and its move to new yearly highs. A breakdown of $1.312 will spell trouble for Ripple and might invalidate it.
Inflation concerns may become dollar’s friend
The inflation proves to be a short-term spike that should resolve itself as the economy returns to something like normal. However, short-term inflation can become self-fulfilling if the Fed loses credibility, because then, inflation expectations will lose their anchor to its 2% target.