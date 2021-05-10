EUR/USD - 1.2173
Euro's rally on Friday in New York from 1.2059 to a 9-week high of 1.2171 due to broad-based usd's selloff following big miss in U.S. payrolls suggests recent upmove from 1.1705 (March) would extend further gain, overbought condition should cap price below daily pivotal res at 1.2242 (February peak).
On the downside, only below 1.2090 signals temporary top is in place and may risk stronger retracement towards 1.2059 later.
On the data front, the only eco. indicator due out is EU's Sentix investor confidence for May, street forecast is 14.0 vs prev. reading of 13.1.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market turned most bullish in a month the last week
One-month risk reversal (RR) for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, reversed the previous two-week downside after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) propelled the weekly RR. This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD pair’s latest run-up.
GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling
GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame. The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.
Dogecoin to go to the moon next year as SpaceX launches first-ever DOGE-funded mission
SpaceX is launching the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" mission in early 2022, accepting Dogecoin as payment. Vice president of commercial sales of the aerospace manufacturer said DOGE-1 would prove the use of cryptocurrencies beyond earth.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.