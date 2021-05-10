Euro's rally on Friday in New York from 1.2059 to a 9-week high of 1.2171 due to broad-based usd's selloff following big miss in U.S. payrolls suggests recent upmove from 1.1705 (March) would extend further gain, overbought condition should cap price below daily pivotal res at 1.2242 (February peak). On the downside, only below 1.2090 signals temporary top is in place and may risk stronger retracement towards 1.2059 later. On the data front, the only eco. indicator due out is EU's Sentix investor confidence for May, street forecast is 14.0 vs prev. reading of 13.1.

