Despite euro's retreat from Thursday's fresh 8-week high of 1.2149, as long as 1.2092/02 area holds, marginal gain is envisaged but loss of momentum should cap price below 1.2200 and yield retracement of upmove from 1.1705 (March low).
Below 1.2092 confirms temporary top is made and yields a long-overdue correction to 1.2057, then towards 1.1994 next week.
Data to be released on Friday :
Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment rate, industrial output, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, construction orders, housing starts, consumer confidence, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI, Australia PPI.
France GDP, CPI, producer prices, U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicators, Italy unemployment rate, GDP, CPI, Germany GDP, EU HICP, GDP, unemployment rate.
U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, Chicago PMI, U. Mich. sentiment, Canada GDP, producer prices, budget balance.
