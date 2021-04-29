EUR/USD - 1.2134
Euro's intra-day rally above Monday's 1.2116 high to a fresh 8-week peak of 1.2134 Wednesday after Fed's dovish hold suggests recent strong upmove from March's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 would head to 1.2175/80, however, overbought condition should prevent strong gain and reckon 1.2200/10 would cap upside and yield a long-overdue correction.
A daily close below 1.2102 would signal temporary top is in place and heads back towards 1.2057 but 1.1994/99 should contain weakness.
Data to be released on Thursday :
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ outlook activity, Australia export prices, import prices.
U.K. nationwide house price, Germany import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, CPI, HICP, Italy producer prices, EU economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, business climate.
US GDP, GDP deflator, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, pending home sales, Canada average weekly earnings.
