EUR/USD - 1.2134 Euro's intra-day rally above Monday's 1.2116 high to a fresh 8-week peak of 1.2134 Wednesday after Fed's dovish hold suggests recent strong upmove from March's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 would head to 1.2175/80, however, overbought condition should prevent strong gain and reckon 1.2200/10 would cap upside and yield a long-overdue correction. A daily close below 1.2102 would signal temporary top is in place and heads back towards 1.2057 but 1.1994/99 should contain weakness. Data to be released on Thursday : New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ outlook activity, Australia export prices, import prices. U.K. nationwide house price, Germany import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate , CPI, HICP, Italy producer prices, EU economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, business climate. US GDP, GDP deflator, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, pending home sales, Canada average weekly earnings.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.