Yesterday's rebound from 1.2057 to 1.2091 suggests pullback from Monday's 8-week high at 1.2116 has ended and recent strong upmove from 1.1705 (March) would yield marginal gain, loss of upward momentum should cap euro at 1.2160/69 and yield a long-overdue correction.
A daily close below 1.2057 would be 1st signal temporary top is made, then stronger retracement towards chart objective at 1.1994 would follow later this week.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details), pay attention to German Gfk consumer confidence at 06:00GMT.
ECB President Lagarde Lagarde will speak at a forum named "Global Leaders Series" at 14:00GMT.
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Drops towards two-week-old support line near 1.3900
GBP/USD stays pressured around the intraday low of 1.3890, down 0.12% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. 100, 200-SMA confluence can test the bears amid upbeat Momentum. Weekly resistance line guards short-term upside ahead of 1.3950 horizontal hurdle.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Vaxart soars 40% to two-month highs on encouraging covid vaccine
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) broke its two-month-long consolidative mode to the upside, rocketing nearly 37% to hit two-month highs of $9.48 on Tuesday. Vaxart teams up with a pharmaceutical giant to prepare for a flu vaccine in a post-COVID world.