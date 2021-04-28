EUR/USD - 1.2088 Yesterday's rebound from 1.2057 to 1.2091 suggests pullback from Monday's 8-week high at 1.2116 has ended and recent strong upmove from 1.1705 (March) would yield marginal gain, loss of upward momentum should cap euro at 1.2160/69 and yield a long-overdue correction. A daily close below 1.2057 would be 1st signal temporary top is made, then stronger retracement towards chart objective at 1.1994 would follow later this week. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details), pay attention to German Gfk consumer confidence at 06:00GMT. ECB President Lagarde Lagarde will speak at a forum named "Global Leaders Series" at 14:00GMT.

