EUR/USD - 1.2080 Euro's retreat from Monday's 8-week high of 1.2116 to 1.2062 suggests recent strong upmove has possibly made a temporary top and subsequent bounce to 1.2094 would bring initial consolidation in Asia, below 1.2062 would yield retracement to 1.2047, then later towards 1.1994. Only above 1.2116 risks marginal gain, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price well below 1.2169 and yield a long-overdue correction ahead of Wednesday's key FOMC announcement. Economic calendar in the euro area countries is pretty light with data due out from Italy (please see EI page for details) which will be overlooked by traders.

