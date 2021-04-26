Update Time : 26 Apr 2021 03:00GMT EUR/USD - 1.2093 Euro's break of last Tuesday's 1.2079 top to a 7-week peak of 1.2099 Fri on renewed usd's weakness suggests recent upmove has once again resumed and would re-test 1.2112 (Mar peak), overbought condition is likely to cap price at 1.2155/65. On the downside, only below 1.2047 (New York low) signals temporary top is in place, then risk is seen for stronger retracement to 1.1994/94 later this week. Pay attention to release of a slew of key German Ifo data n in particular the business climate for Apr, street forecast is 97.7 vs prev. reading of 96.6, a stronger-than-expected reading would trigger more euro buying. ECB member Panneta will speak at 12:00GMT n then ECB Chief Economist Lane will soeak at 13:00GMT.

