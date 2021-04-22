EUR/USD - 1.2037
Yesterday's rebound from 1.1999 to 1.2038 (New York) suggests pullback from Tuesday's 6-week peak at 1.2079 has possibly ended and above 1.2043/48 would bring re-test of said res, loss of upward momentum should cap price below 1.2112 (March high) and bring correction later today or tomorrow.
Below 1.1994/99 anytime signals recent upmove from 1.1705 has made a top, then stronger retracement towards 1.1943 would follow.
Market focus today will be the European Central Bank meeting with refinancing rate and deposit rate scheduled to be released at 11:45 GMT. Traders should pay close attention to President Christine Lagarde's press conference at 12:30 GMT
EUR/USD: Option markets remain bullish for fourth consecutive week ahead of ECB
One-month risk reversal for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, remains positive for the fourth consecutive week ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD pair’s latest recovery.
GBP/USD: Portrays corrective pullback above 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to extend late-Wednesday’s recovery moves, eases off-late. Key Fibonacci retracement levels, seven-week-old horizontal hurdle to test the bounce off weekly support. Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA back the bulls.
Dogecoin price disappoints on “DogeDay” but is still poised for a 50% rally
Dogecoin price fever is set to continue as the popular cryptocurrency forms a symmetrical triangle pattern on the intra-day charts. A couple more oscillations may be necessary to complete the continuation pattern, but DOGE is readying to print new highs later this week.
Will ECB follow in footsteps of BoC?
Thursday’s European Central Bank monetary policy announcement is one of the most important event risks this week. With a seven week gap between tomorrow’s meeting and the next, the ECB has one of two choices.