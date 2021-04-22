EUR/USD - 1.2037 Yesterday's rebound from 1.1999 to 1.2038 (New York) suggests pullback from Tuesday's 6-week peak at 1.2079 has possibly ended and above 1.2043/48 would bring re-test of said res, loss of upward momentum should cap price below 1.2112 (March high) and bring correction later today or tomorrow. Below 1.1994/99 anytime signals recent upmove from 1.1705 has made a top, then stronger retracement towards 1.1943 would follow. Market focus today will be the European Central Bank meeting with refinancing rate and deposit rate scheduled to be released at 11:45 GMT. Traders should pay close attention to President Christine Lagarde's press conference at 12:30 GMT

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.