EUR/USD - 1.2043 Euro's rally on Monday above last week's 1.1994 high (now sup) to a 6-week top at 1.2048 suggests recent rise from March's 4-1/2 month bottom at 1.1705 would extend marginal gain, near term loss of upward momentum should cap price below March's peak at 1.2112 and yield decline later this week. A daily close below 1.1994 anytime indicates said upmove has made a top, then stronger retracement towards 1.1943 would follow. Data to be released on Tuesday : Japan tertiary industry index, Germany producer prices. U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings. U.S. redbook.

