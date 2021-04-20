EUR/USD - 1.2043
Euro's rally on Monday above last week's 1.1994 high (now sup) to a 6-week top at 1.2048 suggests recent rise from March's 4-1/2 month bottom at 1.1705 would extend marginal gain, near term loss of upward momentum should cap price below March's peak at 1.2112 and yield decline later this week.
A daily close below 1.1994 anytime indicates said upmove has made a top, then stronger retracement towards 1.1943 would follow.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
Japan tertiary industry index, Germany producer prices.
U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings.
U.S. redbook.
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD: Refreshes monthly top, inches closer to 1.4000 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD bulls refrain from catching a breather after rising the most since January 12. The cable rises for the seventh consecutive day, needless to mention the previous day’s heaviest run-up in over three months. Traders seem to wait for the UK’s employment figures for March for fresh impulse.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
The 3 currencies to watch this week
All of the major currencies traded higher on Monday as investors continued to drive the U.S. dollar lower. When a rise in Treasury yields, sell-off in U.S. stocks, strong payrolls and retail sales reports can’t lift the dollar, some wonder if it is time to worry.