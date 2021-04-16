EUR/USD - 1.1970 Despite euro's intra-day retreat after hitting a 5-week peak of 1.1993 (Europe), as long as 1.1952/57 sup holds, corrective rise from March's 4-1/2 month bottom at 1.1705 may extend marginal gain, loss of upward momentum would cap price at 1.2024 and yield retracement of aforesaid rise. A daily close below 1.1952 signals temporary top is made and heads back towards 1.1878 early next week. Data to be released on Friday : New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China housing prices, industrial output, retail sales. Swiss producer/import price, Italy trade balance, EU trade balance, HICP. U.S. building permits, housing starts, U. Mich. sentiment, Canada wholesale trade.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.