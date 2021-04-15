EUR/USD - 1.1982 Despite euro's resumption of recent upmove from March's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 to 1.1987 yesterday, loss of upward momentum would prevent strong gain above daily 1.1990 res and yield retreat, below 1.1927 (previous res, now sup) indicates top is in place and heads back towards 1.1878. Only a daily close above psychological 1.2000 handle may risk stronger gain to 1.2045/50 before prospect of decline. Data to be released on Thursday : New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer inflation experience, employment change, unemployment rate. Germany CPI, HICP, wholesale price index, France CPI, Italy CPI. U.S. New York Fed manufacturing, initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index, Canada manufacturing sales, ADP employment change.

