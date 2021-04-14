EUR/USD - 1.1950
Yesterday's break of last week's 1.1927 high to 1.1955 due to usd's weakness on falling US yields suggests recent corrective rise from 1.1705 (March) has resumed, loss of upward momentum is expected to cap price at 1.1988/90 and bring at least a strong retracement of aforesaid upmove.
A daily close below 1.1927 signals temporary top is in place and yields weakness to 1.1861/65 later this week.
On the data front, we have EU's industrial production for Feb. A number of ECB officials including ECB President Lagarde will speak later today, please refer to our EI section for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
