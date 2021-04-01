Despite resumption of recent decline to a fresh 4-1/ 2 month trough of 1.1705 (Asia) yesterday, subsequent bounce to 1.1759 in New York suggests temporary low is possibly made and subsequent retreat would bring range trading before one morel rise, reckon res at 1.1804 should cap upside and bring another fall. Only below 1.1705 extends marginal weakness, however, loss of downward momentum should keep euro above 1.1662 and risk has increased for a correction to take place ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. Today is PMI day, pay attention to Germany's retails sales n then PMI data from Germany and the EU.

