EUR/USD - 1.1723
Despite resumption of recent decline to a fresh 4-1/ 2 month trough of 1.1705 (Asia) yesterday, subsequent bounce to 1.1759 in New York suggests temporary low is possibly made and subsequent retreat would bring range trading before one morel rise, reckon res at 1.1804 should cap upside and bring another fall.
Only below 1.1705 extends marginal weakness, however, loss of downward momentum should keep euro above 1.1662 and risk has increased for a correction to take place ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. Today is PMI day, pay attention to Germany's retails sales n then PMI data from Germany and the EU.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Previous support guards corrective pullback above 1.1700
EUR/USD fades bounce off five-month low, choppy off-late. EUR/USD seesaws around 1.1725, down 0.05% intraday, while failing to extend the previous day’s bounce amid Thursday’s Asian session. Bears can eye 1.1610-1600 key support below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Battles two-week-old hurdle below 1.3800
GBP/USD seesaws in a choppy range after easing from 1.3812. Bullish MACD, upbeat RSI and sustained trading beyond immediate horizontal support favor bulls. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters, March low offers extra challenge for bears.
Gold regains above $1,700 even as S&P 500 Futures wobble
Gold refreshes intraday high following a bounce off $1,705.84. US Treasury yields pause rally near multi-month top, S&P 500 Futures struggle to extend Wednesday’s recovery. US-China tussle, downbeat China PMI also weigh on the sentiment.
Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation
Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.