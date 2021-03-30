EUR/USD - 1.1768
Euro's intra-day brief break of last Thursday's 1.1762 low to a fresh 4-month trough of 1.1761 (New York) signals medium-term erratic downtrend from 1.2349 (Jan) has resumed and expect minor consolidation before prospect of further decline, loss of downward momentum would limit weakness to 1.1700/10.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1804 signals temporary low is in place and risk stronger recovery, however, reckon res at 1.1850 would cap upside.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
New Zealand building permit, Japan unemployment, retail sales.
Italy consumer confidence, Swiss KOF indicator, France producer prices, EU economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, business climate, Germany CPI, HCIP.
Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, CS home price, consumer confidence.
EUR/USD: Gathers pace for a sustained move below key 1.1749 support
EUR/USD reverses gains, heading towards 1.1750. Rising inflation expectations continue to drive the US Treasury yields higher, which in turn boosts the greenback at the euro’s expense. Meanwhile, the US-EU macro-divergence continues to remain a drag on the major. German CPI awaited.
GBP/USD: Global treaty, US dollar pullback push buyers toward 1.3800
GBP/USD picks up bids near intraday top, recovers the previous day’s losses. English lockdown eases further, BOE backs stimulus need despite fall in UK consumer borrowing. Vaccine optimism, Brexit headlines and stimulus news should be the key amid a light calendar.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.