EUR/USD - 1.1768 Euro's intra-day brief break of last Thursday's 1.1762 low to a fresh 4-month trough of 1.1761 (New York) signals medium-term erratic downtrend from 1.2349 (Jan) has resumed and expect minor consolidation before prospect of further decline, loss of downward momentum would limit weakness to 1.1700/10. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1804 signals temporary low is in place and risk stronger recovery, however, reckon res at 1.1850 would cap upside. Data to be released on Tuesday : New Zealand building permit, Japan unemployment, retail sales . Italy consumer confidence, Swiss KOF indicator, France producer prices, EU economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, business climate, Germany CPI, HCIP. Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, CS home price, consumer confidence.

