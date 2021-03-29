EUR/USD - 1.1785 Although euro's rebound to 1.1804 (New York) on Friday due to broad-based usd's retreat suggests recent downtrend has made a temporary low at Thursday's 4-month trough at 1.1762 and consolidation is in store, reckon upside would falter well below 1.1850 and yield decline later today or tomorrow. A firm break of 1.1773 would signal recovery has ended and head towards minor daily sup at 1.1746, 'loss of momentum' should keep price above 1.1710/15. Data to be released today: U.S. Dallas Fed mfg business index on Monday.

