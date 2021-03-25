EUR/USD - 1.1812

Euro's break of previous March's 1.1836 low to a 4-month trough of 1.1813 (Europe) Wednesday, then intra-day brief break there suggests medium-term decline from 2021 peak at 1.2349 (January) would pressure price below 1.1800 handle, however, near term loss of downward momentum is expected to keep euro above daily sup at 1.1746 and risk has increased for a correction to take place later.



On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1850 signals temporary bottom is in place and yields stronger retracement to 1.1870/75, break, 1.1910/20 before prospect of another fall next week.



On the eco. front, the only eco. data due out is France's business climate. There is European Council meeting today n a number of ECB officials are scheduled to speak (pls refer to our EI page for details. ECB President Lagarde will deliver to pre-recorded video messages for a presentation on central bank innovation held during the BIS Innovation Summit 2021.

