EUR/USD - 1.1845 Euro's intra-day weakness on continued broad-based usd's strength due to risk-off trade suggests price would penetrate March's 3-month low at 1.1836 next, break there would extend Medium Term downtrend from January's near 33-month peak at 1.2349 towards projected target at 1.1787 later this week, oversold condition should keep price above 1.1746 sup. Only a daily close above 1.1873 (Monday low, now res) signals temporary bottom is possibly made and may risk stronger retracement to 1.1935/45. Today is PMI day in the euro area countries (pls refer to our EI page for details), pay attention to German as well as EU mfg n services PMIs, if actual readings come in weaker than forecast , one can expect further euro bashing. ECB President Lagarde will speak at a teleconference on "Investing in Climate Action" at 15:40GMT.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.