EUR/USD - 1.1889 Euro's decline from 1.1988 (Thursday) to 1.1874 Friday suggests the correction from March's 3-month trough at 1.1836 has ended earlier at 1.1990 and downside bias remains for re-test of said key sup this week after consolidation, break would extend medium-term decline to 1.1800. On the upside, only above Fri's 1.1938 high dampens present bearish outlook and risks stronger gain but reckon 1.1970/80 would cap upside. Data to be released today : Japan coincident index, leading economic index. EU current account, Germany Buba monthly report. U.S. national activity index, existing home sales on Monday.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.