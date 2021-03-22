EUR/USD - 1.1889
Euro's decline from 1.1988 (Thursday) to 1.1874 Friday suggests the correction from March's 3-month trough at 1.1836 has ended earlier at 1.1990 and downside bias remains for re-test of said key sup this week after consolidation, break would extend medium-term decline to 1.1800.
On the upside, only above Fri's 1.1938 high dampens present bearish outlook and risks stronger gain but reckon 1.1970/80 would cap upside.
Data to be released today :
Japan coincident index, leading economic index.
EU current account, Germany Buba monthly report.
U.S. national activity index, existing home sales on Monday.
EUR/USD: Bears keep control from double top
EUR/USD bulls seeking an upside correction from the next daily support. Bears are in control from a longer-term perspective. The euro has been under pressure since making a double top on the daily chart.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3820 support confluence with eyes on early February low
GBP/USD drops towards three-week-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February run-up amid bearish MACD. Early February’s horizontal support lures the bears, bulls need decisive break above 1.4000 for fresh entry.
Dogecoin delays its 20% move as volatility disappears
Dogecoin price lacks volatility as Bollinger Bands tightly envelop it. A bullish breach of the no-trade zone extending from $0.056 to $0.059 might see DOGE surge 20% to $0.072. An 8% downswing to $0.051 is like if the $0.056 level is breached.
Three questions to consider as economic data comes into view
As we start a new trading week there are a few things to consider. Firstly, what does the Fed think about the sharp rise in Treasury yields after its meeting last week? 10-year Treasury yields are comfortably above 1.7%.