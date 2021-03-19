EUR/USD - 1.1916
Euro's decline from 1.1988 to as low as 1.1907 yesterday due to broad-based usd's strength on the back of rising U.S. treasury yields suggests further volatile trading below last week's high at 1.1990 (Thursday) would continue and downside bias remains for further weakness to 1.1883, a daily close below there would pressure price towards March's 3-month bottom at 1.1836 later next week.
Only above 1.1951/56 prolongs this week's choppy swings but only break of 1.1988/90 risks stronger correction of recent decline to 1.2030/35.
Data to be released on Friday :
Japan nationwide core CPI, nationwide CPI.
UK GfK consumer confidence, PSNB, PSNCR, Australia retail sales, Japan BoJ interest rate decision, Germany producer prices.
Canada retail sales, retail sales ex-autos.
EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900
EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle
GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Fed fireworks fade, dollar strength, not so fast
The Federal Reserve signaled no rate hikes through 2023 and an "outcome-based" response. However, the bank's dovishness still allows for yields to advance and boost the dollar. What's next? Our experts discussed the latest development.