EUR/USD - 1.1916 Euro's decline from 1.1988 to as low as 1.1907 yesterday due to broad-based usd's strength on the back of rising U.S. treasury yields suggests further volatile trading below last week's high at 1.1990 (Thursday) would continue and downside bias remains for further weakness to 1.1883, a daily close below there would pressure price towards March's 3-month bottom at 1.1836 later next week. Only above 1.1951/56 prolongs this week's choppy swings but only break of 1.1988/90 risks stronger correction of recent decline to 1.2030/35. Data to be released on Friday : Japan nationwide core CPI, nationwide CPI. UK GfK consumer confidence, PSNB, PSNCR, Australia retail sales, Japan BoJ interest rate decision, Germany producer prices. Canada retail sales, retail sales ex-autos.

