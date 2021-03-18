EUR/USD - 1.1980 Euro's erratic rise from March's 3-month trough at 1.1836 to 1.1990 last week (Thursday) suggests Medium Term fall from 2021 peak at 1.2349 (Jan) has made a temp. low and despite subsequent fall to 1.1883 (Tuesday), yesterday's rally to 1.1985 in post-FOMC New York would head to 1.2035. Trade from long side for 1.2035 but 1.2093 (50% r from 1.2349) should hold. Below 1.1951, 1.1916, 1.1883. The euro area-area countries will release a slew of eco. data n ECB President plus some other ECB officials are scheduled to speak later today (please see EI page for details) at various venues but topics are not related to ECB's monetary policy.

