EUR/USD - 1.1980
Euro's erratic rise from March's 3-month trough at 1.1836 to 1.1990 last week (Thursday) suggests Medium Term fall from 2021 peak at 1.2349 (Jan) has made a temp. low and despite subsequent fall to 1.1883 (Tuesday), yesterday's rally to 1.1985 in post-FOMC New York would head to 1.2035.
Trade from long side for 1.2035 but 1.2093 (50% r from 1.2349) should hold.
Below 1.1951, 1.1916, 1.1883.
The euro area-area countries will release a slew of eco. data n ECB President plus some other ECB officials are scheduled to speak later today (please see EI page for details) at various venues but topics are not related to ECB's monetary policy.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
EUR/USD: 100-SMA guards immediate upside but bulls can stay hopeful
EUR/USD keeps Fed-led run-up beyond the short-term resistance line. EUR/USD wavers around the weekly top during the early Thursday. The currency major holds the previous day’s break out of a downward sloping trend line from March 03, backed by the dovish Fed.
GBP/USD: Bulls target a retest of weekly highs
GBP/USD bulls in charge and target a retest of the monthly highs. GBP/USD is attempting to penetrate deeper into resistance territory on the longer-term time frames and the following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a bullish thesis.
Dogecoin bulls can stay hopeful above these levels
DOGE/USD fizzles the latest run-up beyond short-term resistance while easing to $0.0580 during early Thursday. Even so, the meme-coin keeps trend line breakout amid receding bearish MACD bias, not to forget trading above the key support lines and SMA confluence.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.