EUR/USD - 1.1904 Euro's break of previous 1.1911 sup to 1.1883 yesterday in New York due to intra-day cross-selling in euro strongly suggests early correction from March's 3-month low at 1.1836 has ended at 1.1990 last week (Thursday), a daily close below 1.1883 would add credence to this view and yield weakness towards 1.1836. Only a move back above Tuesday's 1.1951 high (Fed's dovish hold perhaps) prolongs choppy trading above 1.1836 and may head back to 1.1967, then 1.1980/90. The only data due out during European mornings are from the EU at 10:00GMT, these include HICP, core HICP n construction output n market is expected to show muted reaction to them.

