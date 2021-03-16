EUR/USD - 1.1925
Despite Friday's initial strong retreat to 1.1911 (Europe), subsequent rebound to 1.1961 (New York) on return of risk sentiment, then 1.1967 yesterday suggests sideways swings are in store, below 1.1911 indicates correction from Mar's 3-month trough at 1.1836 over and yields weakness towards 1.1869.

Only above 1.1990 (Thursday's high) would extend said corrective rise to 1.2030/35 later.

The euro area counties will release a slew of eco. data plus a number of ECB officials are scheduled to speak (pls refer to our EI page for details). Pat attention to Germany's ZEW economic sentiment index at 10:00GMT.
 

EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.

GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.

EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.

Stellar has been trading sideways for the past two weeks, trying to figure out its next major move. The digital asset is contained between two key levels, and it's on the verge of bursting. XLM could also plummet down to $0.19 if critical support fails to hold.

Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results. 

