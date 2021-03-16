EUR/USD - 1.1925 Despite Friday's initial strong retreat to 1.1911 (Europe), subsequent rebound to 1.1961 (New York) on return of risk sentiment, then 1.1967 yesterday suggests sideways swings are in store, below 1.1911 indicates correction from Mar's 3-month trough at 1.1836 over and yields weakness towards 1.1869. Only above 1.1990 (Thursday's high) would extend said corrective rise to 1.2030/35 later. The euro area counties will release a slew of eco. data plus a number of ECB officials are scheduled to speak (pls refer to our EI page for details). Pat attention to Germany's ZEW economic sentiment index at 10:00GMT.

