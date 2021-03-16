EUR/USD - 1.1925
Despite Friday's initial strong retreat to 1.1911 (Europe), subsequent rebound to 1.1961 (New York) on return of risk sentiment, then 1.1967 yesterday suggests sideways swings are in store, below 1.1911 indicates correction from Mar's 3-month trough at 1.1836 over and yields weakness towards 1.1869.
Only above 1.1990 (Thursday's high) would extend said corrective rise to 1.2030/35 later.
The euro area counties will release a slew of eco. data plus a number of ECB officials are scheduled to speak (pls refer to our EI page for details). Pat attention to Germany's ZEW economic sentiment index at 10:00GMT.
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1950 as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD picks up bids and looks to regain 1.1950, helped by a fall in the US Treasury yields. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
