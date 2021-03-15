EUR/USD - 1.1955
Despite Friday's initial strong retreat to 1.1911 (Europe), subsequent rebound to 1.1961 in New York on return of risk sentiment suggests sideways swings are in store, above 1.1990 (Thursday high) would extend corrective rise from March's 3-month bottom at 1.1836 to 1.2030/35 later.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.1911 would signal recovery has ended, then outlook would turn bearish for weakness towards 1.1869.
Data to be released today :
Japan machinery orders, tertiary industry activity, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales.
UK Rightmove house price.
Canada housing starts, manufacturing sales, and U.S. New York Fed manufacturing index on Monday.
