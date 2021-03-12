EUR/USD - 1.1985

Euro's intra-day rally above 1.1953 (February low) to as high as 1.1990 in post-ECB New York Thursday suggests recent downtrend has made a temporary low at Tuesday's 3-month trough at 1.1836 and as long as 1.1929 (New York low) holds, upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 1.2030/40 before prospect of retreat due to near term overbought condition.



On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1929 signals said corrective rise has made a top and risk would shift to the downside for weakness towards 1.1869 early next week.



Data to be released on Friday :

New Zealand manufacturing PMI.

Germany CPI, HICP, UK GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, NIESR GDP estimate, EU industrial production.

U.S. PPI, core PPI, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate, wholesale trade.