EUR/USD - 1.1919

Although yesterday's intra-day wild swings ended with euro ratcheting higher to 1.1929 near New York close, suggesting corrective rise from Tuesday's fresh 3-month bottom at 1.1836 would extend marginal gain, reckon upside would falter well below 1.1992 (Feb low, now res) and yield decline.



On the downside, below 1.1869 (Wednesday low) signals said recovery has ended, then price should head back towards 1.1869.



Data to be released on Thursday :

New Zealand food price index, Japan corporate goods price index, Australia consumer inflation expectations.

UK RICS housing price balance, EU ECB refinancing rate decision, ECB deposit rate decision.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, JOLTS job openings.