EUR/USD - 1.1889
Euro's intra-day rally from Tuesday's 3-month trough at 1.1836 (Asia) to as high as 1.1915 in Europe due to broad-based usd's weakness on the back of falling US yields and gain in global stocks suggests recent downtrend has made a temporary low and 1-2 days of consolidation is in store.
As long as 1.1866 holds, marginal gain is seen but reckon 1.1953 (February low, now res) would cap upside and yield decline but below 1.1852 needed to extend weakness towards 1.1800 later this week.
Data to be released on Wednesday :
New Zealand retail sales, Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI.
France industrial output, Italy producer price index.
U.S. MBA mortgage applications, core CPI, CPI, real weekly earnings, Federal budget and Canada Bank of Canada interest rate decision.
