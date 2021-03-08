EUR/USD - 1.1925 Despite resumption of recent decline to a 3-month trough of 1.1894 in New York last Friday after robust U.S. jobs report, intra-day short-covering rebound would bring initial choppy swings before prospect of further weakness, however, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 1.1846. Only a daily close above 1.1977 signals temporary low is made, then risk is seen for a stronger retracement towards 1.1992. On the data front, Germany will kick off with industrial output, then EU Sentix index

