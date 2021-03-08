EUR/USD - 1.1925
Despite resumption of recent decline to a 3-month trough of 1.1894 in New York last Friday after robust U.S. jobs report, intra-day short-covering rebound would bring initial choppy swings before prospect of further weakness, however, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 1.1846.
Only a daily close above 1.1977 signals temporary low is made, then risk is seen for a stronger retracement towards 1.1992.
On the data front, Germany will kick off with industrial output, then EU Sentix index
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.77 as risk reverses and lifts the US dollar
AUD/USD is off the highs, battling 0.7700 as risk sentiment turns sour, lifting the haven demand for the US dollar. Negative S&P 500 futures and rally in Treasury yields also cap the upside, as markets ignore upbeat China's trade figures.
Gold cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains
Gold rises in Asia, confirming seller fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle. The yellow metal looks to have picked up a bid in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which now heads back to the House for clearance.
GBP/USD: Bulls running into a wall of resistance
GBP/USD is opening the week at a critical juncture. The monthly chart displays a positively bearish outlook while the 4-hour still has room to move higher to meet key resistance. Bulls take hold of the open while the week's outlook spells a bearish divergence.
Dogecoin primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).