EUR/USD - 1.1958
Euro's intra-day break of Thursday's 1.1962 low suggests re-test of February's 2-month trough at 1.1953 would be forth coming next where a break there would extend recent downtrend towards next downside retracement target at 1.1898 next week.
On the upside, expect 1.2000/10 to hold for this move and only a daily close above 1.2053 (New York high) dampens bearish view, risks stronger recovery to 1.2080/90.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data (see EI page for details), however, market's focus is U.S. jobs data at 13:30GMT.
AUD/USD recaptures 0.7700 as risk recovers ahead of NFP
AUD/USD recovers ground above 0.7700, as the risk sentiment recovers from the Fed Chair Powell-led blow. Stocks tumbled while the US dollar rallied alongside the Treasury yields after Powell dismissed the bond market turmoil. NFP eyed.
Gold targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow
Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the recent bond market jitter "caught my attention".
GBP/USD jumps back to 1.3900 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD has bounced off lows, retesting 1.3900 as the US dollar retreats amid risk-recovery. Any pullback moves not only need to cross the 21-day SMA level of 1.3920 but should also clear the 1.3990 level.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
Dollar Index hits three-month high as Powell triggers risk-off
The dollar index has jumped to 91.70, the highest level since Dec. 1, extending Thursday's 0.75% rise to 91.63. The US dollar is drawing haven bids, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday. Equities turn risk averse, boosting demand for the greenback.