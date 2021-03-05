EUR/USD - 1.1958 Euro's intra-day break of Thursday's 1.1962 low suggests re-test of February's 2-month trough at 1.1953 would be forth coming next where a break there would extend recent downtrend towards next downside retracement target at 1.1898 next week. On the upside, expect 1.2000/10 to hold for this move and only a daily close above 1.2053 (New York high) dampens bearish view, risks stronger recovery to 1.2080/90. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data (see EI page for details), however, market's focus is U.S. jobs data at 13:30GMT.

