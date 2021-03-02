EUR/USD - 1.2037 Although euro's decline from last week's high at 1.2242 (Thursday) to as low at 1.2028 yesterday due to continued usd's buying due to risk-off trade suggests early correction from February's 2-month bottom at 1.1953 has ended, near term loss of downward momentum would prevent steep fall and reckon 1.1990/00 may hold and yield recovery. On the upside, only a daily close above Monday's 1.2101 high (AUS) would risk stronger retracement to 1.2130/40 before prospect of another fall later this week. The euro-area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. ECB board member Panetta will speak at a webinar conference at 13:40GMT later today.

