Although euro's decline from last Thursday's 6-week high at 1.2242 to as low as 1.2064 (New York) Friday due to active safe-haven buying of usd on the back of global stock and bond market rout signals correction from February's 2-month bottom at 1.1953 has ended, intra-day rebound would bring choppy sideways swings. As long as 1.2139/41 res holds, further weakness is envisaged but loss of momentum should keep price above daily pivotal sup at 1.2024 today. Data to be released today: Australia manufacturing index, business inventories, Japan manufacturing PMI, China manufacturing PMI. Swiss retail sales, manufacturing PMI, Italy manufacturing PMI, CPI, France manufacturing PMI, Germany manufacturing PMI, CPI, EU manufacturing PMI, UK manufacturing PMI, Canada current account, manufacturing PMI. U.S. manufacturing PMI, construction spending and ISM manufacturing PMI on Monday.

