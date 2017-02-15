Daily Recommendations on Major -EUR/USD

DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK Update Time: 16 Feb 2017 02:50 GMT EUR/USD - 1.0620 Despite euro's resumption of recent decline from Feburary's 1.0829 peak to a 5-week trough of 1.0522 after upbeat U.S. eco. data, subsequent rally to as high as 1.0608, then intra-day rise above there in Asia confirms aforesaid fall has made a temporary low and 1-2 days of choppy consolidation is in store. Expect 1.0675 to cap present corrective rise and yield subsequent retreat, however, a daily below 1.0561 needed to signal correction is over and yield further weakness to 1.0480/85. Data to be released : Germany WPI, U.S. building permits, housing starts and jobless claims.

