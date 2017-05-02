DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major Update Time: 06 Feb 2017 01:19 GMT EUR/USD - 1.0785 Euro's strong rebound from 1.0712 to 1.0797 in post-NFP New York trading on Friday signals correction from Thursday's 8-week peak at 1.0829 has ended there and intra-day retreat from 1.0800 (Australia) suggests consolidation is in store before re-test of said last week's high, break would extend recent upmove from January's near 14-year trough at 1.0341 to 1.0840/50, near term loss of upward momentum should cap price below key res at 1.0875 (December high). On the downside, only below 1.0712 aborts present bullish scenario on the single currency.

